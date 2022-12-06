Deputies investigating deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a small vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
This happened on Satsuma near Highway 529 in northwest Harris County.
No other details were available. Satsuma and the westbound lanes of Highway 529 are shut down as deputies investigate.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.