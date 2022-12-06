Deputies investigating deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in NW Harris County, sheriff says

Satsuma and the westbound lanes of Highway 529 are shut down as deputies investigate.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a small vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened on Satsuma near Highway 529 in northwest Harris County.

No other details were available. Satsuma and the westbound lanes of Highway 529 are shut down as deputies investigate.

Traffic Alert: @HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash at 7000 Satsuma, involving an 18-wheeler and a small vehicle. One person has been confirmed on-scene. Satsuma and westbound lanes of 529 are shutdown. #HouTraffic #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Bu7AG11GI2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 6, 2022

