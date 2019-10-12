HOUSTON — TranStar freeway cameras are showing the end of a chase on Houston's north side this morning.

The chase went westbound from the Hardy Toll Road before the suspect or suspects went back east to the toll road again.

The chase ended near Hardy and Hopper, blocking Hardy Street's southbound lanes near Little York.

There are unconfirmed reports the suspects are wanted for robbery, but further information has not been released at this time.

