HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler carrying a load of beer caused a traffic hangover Tuesday morning on the Eastex Freeway exit connecting to the 610 North Loop.
An 18-wheeler carrying loads of beer overturned, shutting down the northbound exit from the Eastex to the North Loop heading westbound.
The semi was found rolled over on its side, in the middle of this busy overpass during the morning rush hour.
The westbound 610 Loop ramp was closed for several hours, as crews worked to try and upright the overturned truck.
Police say the driver rounded the curve a little too fast, tipping the semi over.
Fortunately, the driver wasn’t hurt. But as for the truck itself, and the merchandise inside, it was a different story.
As daylight broke, boxes of Budweiser beer could be seen, some still intact, others broke, sending a steady stream of beer flowing out of the truck.
Crews originally tried to pull the truck up with several air jacks, but when the walls of the truck began buckling, they brought in human muscle.
A group showed up to manually unload boxes of beer from the overturned semi, forming a human chain to make the process more efficient.
At the same time, hazmat crews are busy soaking up the spilled oil and the beer.
RAW VIDEO: 18-wheeler carrying beer overturns on Eastex exit ramp