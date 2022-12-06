Eastex Freeway closed at Mt. Houston due to deadly 2-vehicle crash

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two people were killed Sunday in a crash on the Eastex Freeway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed Sunday in a crash on the northeast side of town.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez initially said the crash involved a truck and a Mini Cooper but later said it was a truck and a KIA Soul.

Houston TranStar verified the crash, which happened in the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway at Mt. Houston Road, at about 3:15 p.m.

According to TranStar, all northbound lanes were closed on the freeway due to the two-vehicle crash. According to cameras in the area, traffic was being diverted off at an exit before the crash scene.

Gonzalez said two other people were injured in the crash and were taken to area hospitals in fair condition.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.

@HCSOTexas units were dispatched to the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway northbound main lanes in reference to a major crash. It appears to involve two vehicles, a truck and a Mini Cooper. Preliminary info: two persons have been confirmed deceased. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/j83zALn2cQ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 12, 2022

