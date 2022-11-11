Police activity slowing traffic on Eastex Freeway near Loop 494

HOUSTON — Traffic is slow on the Eastex Freeway due to police activity near Loop 494 coming in from the Kingwood area Friday morning.
This happened just after 6 a.m. heading inbound or southbound, according to Houston Transtar. As of 6:55 a.m., the freeway is completely closed.
KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers can take Sorters McClellan Road as an alternate route.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
