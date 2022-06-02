Traffic alert: Eastex Freeway at North Loop remains closed Friday after big rig crash from Thursday afternoon

According to Houston TranStar, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, but remains closed Friday morning.

HOUSTON — A big rig crash has the Eastex Freeway heading north closed near the 610 Loop

The crash happened on the southbound exit ramp from the Eastex Freeway to the North Loop.

According to Houston TranStar, it happened around 2:20 p.m. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the northbound lanes remained closed.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram