The 18-wheeler was carrying produce that has spilled across the entrance ramp.

HOUSTON — The Eastex Freeway entrance ramp to I-10 East is closed after an 18-wheeler truck overturned, spilling produce across the freeway.

It appears only the 18-wheeler was involved in this crash. No injuries have been reported.

Houston police did not say how this happened but have confirmed that the ramp will be closed while crews work to clear the scene.

If you're headed this way, then you may want to find an alternate route.