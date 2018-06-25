HOUSTON – Good news for your Porter, New Caney and Kingwood commutes starting Monday morning.

The Eastex Freeway bridge's mainlanes over the San Jacinto River have fully reopened.

The HOV remains closed, however, until Monday, July 2. In addition there will be some overnight lane closures on the Eastex Freeway northbound at FM 1960.

The San Jacinto Bridge’s southbound lanes were damaged during Hurricane Harvey last year, forcing their closure. All traffic over the river was sharing the northbound bridge since then.

Crews were able to wrap up work on a new southbound bridge ahead of schedule.

