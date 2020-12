You're definitely going to want to find an alternate route if you're headed this way.

HOUSTON — Eastbound traffic on the Katy Freeway is being diverted to I-45 after a truck struck the Houston Ave. bridge.

All mainlanes near Houston Ave. have been closed while emergency crews work to clear the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

You can check Houston Transtar for alternate routes or look on our traffic page.

Check back for updates.

⚠Complete Freeway Closure⚠ at I-10 eastbound at I-45 due to an oversized load striking the Houston Ave Bridge. Check https://t.co/Ikwr9ZAVbv for alternate routes pic.twitter.com/9tpXVChelL — houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) December 22, 2020