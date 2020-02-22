HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All of the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway near Beltway 8 East are shut down after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

Investigators said a woman was attempting to cross the main lanes of the freeway when she was hit by multiple vehicles.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicles stopped after the crash, and have been cooperating with Harris County deputies in their investigation, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The freeway is temporarily shut down from Uvalde to Beltway 8.

If you're headed this way, then you may want to find an alternate route.

