HOUSTON — The 610/East Loop southbound ramp to Highway 225 will be closed for about 2 hours due to an 18-wheeler rollover crash, Houston police said.

The truck leaked some fuel on the freeway, causing hazmat to respond to the scene for cleanup.

No major injuries have been reported.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Eastside units are at the scene of a Crash w/ an 18-wheeler roll over at 10009 Hwy 225. Outbound lanes will be shut down for approx. 2 hours for clean-up. #hounews

