Large pothole in middle of East Freeway shuts down multiple lanes near Highway 99

TxDOT said only one eastbound lane is open on I-10/East Freeway near Highway 99.

HOUSTON — There is only one lane open on the East Freeway near Highway 99 due to a large pothole in the center lane.

The closure is impacting the eastbound lanes ofI-10 in Chambers County. 

It's unknown how long this will repair will take and how long the East Freeway eastbound lanes will be impacted.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

