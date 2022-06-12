Traffic Alert: East Freeway shut down heading east in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — The East Freeway is shut down heading east due to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, according to Houston Transtar.
This happened just after 3 a.m. near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou. No other details on the crash or how long the closure will last were available.
The crash has led to a miles-long backup on the East Freeway.
KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers can use 330 to SH 146 as an alternate route.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
