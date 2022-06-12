Traffic Alert: East Freeway shut down heading east in Baytown

A single-vehicle crash has all of the main lanes closed near N. Main Street.

This happened just after 3 a.m. near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou. No other details on the crash or how long the closure will last were available.

The crash has led to a miles-long backup on the East Freeway.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Big mess on the East Freeway (I-10 Eastbound) heading toward Chambers County right now.@JenReynaTV is talking about it live on TV right now on @KHOU. pic.twitter.com/oswXa5FWXB — Wiley Post (@WileyPostKHOU) December 6, 2022

