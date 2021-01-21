Here's why you're going to want to avoid I-10 near downtown this weekend

I-10 will be closed in both directions between I-45 and I-69 this weekend due to construction.

HOUSTON — I-10 near downtown Houston will be closed in both directions this weekend between I-45 and I-69 due to construction on the Elysian Viaduct Bridge.

The closure of I-10 will begin Friday at 9 p.m. All lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Detours around the construction

If you are traveling eastbound on I-10 then you will be detoured to I-45 southbound then I-69 northbound then back to the East Freeway.

If you are traveling westbound on I-10 then you will be detoured to I-69 southbound then to I-45 northbound then led back to the East Freeway.

Additional closures due to Elysian Viaduct Bridge project

East Freeway eastbound connector ramp to I-69 southbound.

East Freeway eastbound connector ramp to I-69 northbound.

East Freeway westbound at I-69.

Katy Freeway eastbound at I-45 North

Katy Freeway eastbound and Yale Street frontage road

One inside lane of the Katy Freeway (eastbound) from Shepherd Drive/Durham Drive to Taylor Street. This closure will happen Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Police will be in the area to assist with traffic control related to all these closures.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is strongly advising travelers to find an alternate route.

What is the Elysian Viaduct Bridge project

The Elysian Viaduct Bridge project includes replacing and widening the bridge structure to accommodate paved shoulders and increase the structural integrity to current design standards. The project also calls for the adding of shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnels and Ruiz streets. The project is anticipated to be completed by early Spring 2021.

