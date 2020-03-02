HOUSTON — Why does Houston have so many potholes?

Turns out, there are a lot of factors that go into it – Non-stop traffic on old roads, mixed with weather plus the foundation of the road itself. Meteorologist Blake Mathews breaks it down!

“Houston is mostly built on clay sediment. When it gets a lot of rain, it expands. When it doesn't, it cracks and crumbles,” Blake says.

That clay sediment caused travel issues even before motorized cars! Yeah, we're talking back in the horse and buggy days.

The city tried to cover the clay with cypress wood planks, but the planks just floated away when it rained! Stuffing them with stone blocks didn't work either.

Modern drainage made pavement possible, but the pothole problem is still there.

Mayor Sylvester Turner pledged to do a better job fixing the potholes. If you spot one, call 311 to get it fixed!

