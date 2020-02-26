SUGAR LAND, Texas — Construction traffic. Those are two little words that probably make you cringe, right? Well, delays on a big project are driving folks in Sugar Land, crazy!

Highway 6 where it meets the Southwest Freeway is the busiest intersection in Sugar Land, and right now, they're working on widening the road.

The work started last spring but the project hit a snag, and those delays have everyone from drivers to business owners, frustrated.

They're all saying just get it done already!

"Unfortunately, since the constructed started we are off about 25 to 30 percent off our business is struggling and i don't know what is the hold up,” Maye Bozorki, a local business, said.

Officials say a contractor hit an underground utility line and that's what set things back.

The good news?

The city says they're back on track and work should be finished in December.

