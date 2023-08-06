Drivers forced to U-turn on narrow, tall exit ramp in traffic debacle on Westpark Tollway

The drivers were going up a high exit ramp when they realized it was supposed to be closed for construction.

Several drivers were forced to turn around in the middle of a narrow ramp in a traffic debacle over the weekend.

What happened next, was captured on a TkTok video that's now gone viral.

“Well, this happened today. We are going the wrong way on a ramp, because the city forgot to close down the bridge and you can’t get out…So, yeah,” a woman in the video said.

This happened on the Westpark Tollway and Southwest Freeway heading north.