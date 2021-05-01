Driver killed in rollover crash, gas leak in southwest Houston

The roadways are shut down in the area.

HOUSTON — A crash and gas leak shut down traffic in both directions on Richmond Avenue in both directions early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Richmond at Hillcroft where at least one person was killed in the wreck.

Police said a driver was involved in a crash and then kept going, rolling during a second crash that hit a gas line. The driver died at the scene.

As of 5:30 a.m. the roadways were closed in the area.