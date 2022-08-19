Video: Driver escapes moving big rig as it goes off overpass on Highway 225

Pasadena police said the driver had minor injuries after jumping out of or being ejected from the cab of the truck.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A truck driver is lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping his truck as it went off an overpass in the La Porte area Thursday afternoon.

The incident was caught on camera.

This happened on Highway 225 heading east. Pasadena police said two trucks started hydroplaning when one clipped the other, causing it to flip.

The truck then went airborne and the driver was either ejected or jumped from the cab of the truck. That driver landed on the freeway while the truck went off the overpass, police said.

Police said the driver had minor injuries.