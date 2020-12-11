Driver dies after slamming into back of tow truck in southwest Houston

The wrecker was assisting a deputy constable and a stranded driver at the time of the crash, the constable's office said.

HOUSTON — A driver was traveling on the shoulder of a major roadway when he slammed into the back of a tow truck and died early Thursday morning, deputy constables said.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. along the westbound lanes of the Sam Houston Tollway near Gessner.

Harris County Precinct 7 officials said a deputy constable was helping a stranded driver move their vehicle to the roadway’s shoulder, and a wrecker truck parked behind them to help block the way.

Deputies said the vehicles were moved to the shoulder when a man in a Hyundai, for unknown reasons, was also driving on the shoulder and slammed into the wrecker. The impact crushed the man’s car, trapping him. He died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.