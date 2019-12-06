HOUSTON — Deputies and police responded to a fatal crash in far east Houston on Wednesday morning.

The driver of a small Toyota sedan crashed into the front of an H-E-B big rig and died at the scene, according to Sgt. Cheng with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe it was about 2:30 a.m. when the big rig was traveling westbound in the 13000 block of Wallisville.

KHOU 11

The Toyota was traveling eastbound when the driver, a 29-year-old man, left his lane and crashed into the truck.

The truck driver was not hurt.

KHOU 11

Hazmat responded to the scene due to a fuel leak. Deputies say the truck was not hauling any food at the time as the driver had just made a delivery.

