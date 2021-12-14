Good Samaritan witnesses man get struck in fatal crash in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man was struck while he was standing outside of his vehicle following a collision with another car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a fatal crash after a man was struck by another vehicle on the North Sam Houston Parkway in northeast Harris County Tuesday morning.

This happened just after 5 a.m. in the 10700 block of the N. Sam Houston Parkway between Wilson Road and John Ralston.

Watch KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna in the payer above for the latest updates. We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a male driver was heading east on the feeder road when he struck a guardrail forcing him to stop in one of the main lanes.

That is when a second driver struck the stalled vehicle. The sheriff said the initial driver, who was standing beside his vehicle, was then struck by a third vehicle at the scene.

@HCSO_VCD units are investigating a fatal crash at 10798 N Sam Houston Pkwy, btwn Wilson Rd & John Ralston. A male driver, possibly in his 20’s, was travelling eastbound on the service road. The driver possibly struck a guardrail, causing him to stop in one of the main lanes. pic.twitter.com/jiEMxYkO15 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 14, 2021

The man who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I feel for the Good Samaritan who initially noticed the man outside the stalled vehicle and stopped to assist. I’m told he recently lost someone close to him, who was struck while outside a vehicle, so he stopped this time to assist. He witnessed this fatal crash,” Sheriff Gonzalez said in a tweet.

I feel for the Good Samaritan who initially noticed the man outside the stalled vehicle and stopped to assist. I’m told he recently lost someone close to him, who was struck while outside a vehicle, so he stopped this time to assist. He witnessed this fatal crash. https://t.co/2vr7fAtmIl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 14, 2021

The eastbound lanes near the scene are closed as deputies continue to investigate.