HOUSTON -- The Southwest Freeway's inbound lanes were shut down early Monday after two separate crashes at Bissonnet.

The initial crash was reported after 2 a.m.

Authorities responded to the scene, including the Houston Fire Department. A second driver came along and then crashed into a fire truck that was blocking the scene of the initial crash.

As of 4:45 a.m. all mainlanes remained blocked northbound/inbound, but the freeway reopened a short time later.

