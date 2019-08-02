DICKINSON, Texas — Police in Dickinson say a driver has been cited after a chain reaction crash led to the death of a motorcyclist.

The incident happened at 12:56 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of W FM 517 Road, according to police. Officers responded and found a man dead underneath a Hyundai Elantra.

Investigators believe the driver of a Mazda sedan first collided with the Harley Davidson rider. The biker was thrown about 100 feet and was then struck by the Hyundai, according to the Dickinson Police Department.

The League City Police Department assisted in the investigation along with the Galveston County D.A.’s Office.

During the investigation it was determined that intoxication was not a factor.

Police say the driver of the Mazda received a citation for failure to yield, which is a class C misdemeanor traffic offense. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The name of the motorcyclist will not be released at this time pending notification of family.

Police say the investigation is still on-going.