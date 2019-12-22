YORK COUNTY, Va. — Both sides of Interstate 64 were shut down Sunday morning after a crash that involved 63 vehicles.

The wreck happened sometime after 7:50 a.m. near the Camp Peary Exit.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said a total of 35 people were taken to the hospital. Two of the people who were hurt had critical, life-threatening injuries.

Riverside Regional Medical Center is treating 24 patients, spokesman Peter Glagola said.

One patient has serious injuries, five moderate injuries, and 18 minor injuries.

State police said fog and ice on the Queens Creek bridge were factors in the crash.

RELATED: 13News Now has a new app. Download it here.

Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police troopers are on scene and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is also assisting and directing traffic.

VDOT said police and deputies were detouring traffic off the interstate to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242).

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office