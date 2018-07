FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Traffic is shut down in both directions on FM 762 due to a fatal accident early Monday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 8100 block of FM 762.

Deputies said motorists will need to find an alternate route since it is not known how long the road will be closed.

Traffic at the 8100 FM 762 is shut down in both directions due to fatality accident. Alternate route will need to be made due to unknown how long lanes will be closed. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 16, 2018

