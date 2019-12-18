HOUSTON — A man was able to escape his burning SUV after colliding with a train near Channelview overnight, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver failed to yield to the train when his vehicle was struck on the tracks along Jacinto Port near Talcott.

The vehicle caught fire, but the man was able to get out on his own.

“He is very very fortunate to be able to survive that,” said Sgt. Cabaellero with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies said he did not appear to be impaired.

The incident remains under investigation.

