1 killed in wrong-way crash on Katy Freeway frontage road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A wrong-way driver was killed when they collided with two other vehicles along the Katy Freeway late Wednesday, deputies said.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the crash happened along I-10 between Mason and 99/Grand Parkway.
Around 8 p.m. a driver somehow ended up going eastbound in the westbound frontage road lanes. At least two vehicles were struck, and the wrong-way driver died at the scene.
One other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the driver who died was not immediately released.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.