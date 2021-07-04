All eastbound lanes of the tollway remain blocked at Dunvale for the investigation.

HOUSTON — One person was killed and four others were hurt in a wrong-way crash on the Westpark Tollway early Wednesday, the district attorney's office said.

A spokesman for Harris County Pct. 5 said the crash happened near Dunvale at about 2 a.m.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing, but authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the incident. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is already on the scene.

Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare, who is chief of the vehicular crimes division, said a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle head-on. A woman in the vehicle that was struck died at the scene. Two other passengers in that vehicle were critically hurt, and the driver suffered injuries as well but should survive.

Teare said the driver who was going the wrong way was hurt as well, but he is expected to survive.

Views from Houston TranStar showed the crash had all eastbound lanes still blocked as of 5:20 a.m.

Drivers can exit Westpark early and use Westpark Drive, Richmond, SW Freeway or Bellaire Blvd as an alternate route.

Check back for updates to this developing story