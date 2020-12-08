x
Wrong-way driver dies after causing head-on crash on Beltway 8, deputies say

An innocent driver was injured and taken to the hospital, but deputy constables said he is expected to survive.
Credit: OnSceneTV for KHOU 11
Fatal wrong-way crash on Beltway 8 early Aug. 12, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputy constables are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash reported on Houston’s west side overnight.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Beltway 8-West near Westheimer Road at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Assistant Chief C. Harvey said a woman somehow got on the tollway heading in the wrong direction. She crashed head-on into a man driving a pickup truck.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies said the toll road should fully reopen in time for the morning rush hour.

