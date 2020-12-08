Wrong-way driver dies after causing head-on crash on Beltway 8, deputies say

An innocent driver was injured and taken to the hospital, but deputy constables said he is expected to survive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputy constables are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash reported on Houston’s west side overnight.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Beltway 8-West near Westheimer Road at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Assistant Chief C. Harvey said a woman somehow got on the tollway heading in the wrong direction. She crashed head-on into a man driving a pickup truck.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.