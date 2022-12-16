Deadly night on roads: 3 separate crashes reported across the Houston area

At least three people were killed in the separate crash across the Houston area.

HOUSTON — Three major crashes made for a deadly night on Houston-area roadways.

In west Houston, a woman was hit and killed on Highway 6 just before 10:30 Thursday. Several witnesses told Houston police that the victim was walking in the main lanes when she was hit.

The driver is now under investigation for driving while intoxicated.

Elsewhere in north Harris County, there was another deadly crash after a driver ran a red light, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at 11 p.m. on West Mount Houston at Veterans Memorial.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a Honda was in a hit-and-run crash near Beltway 8. Then the driver took off and was hit by a Ford F-150 truck while running the red light.

The driver of Honda died at the scene.

The other drivers involved in these two crashes were not seriously hurt.

In southwest Houston, one man died and the condition of another person is unknown after the driver, crashed into several trees.

This happened on Beechnut Street near Cook Road just after 1 a.m.

The person who died was ejected from the vehicle during the crash but it's unclear who was driving.

No one else was hurt.

