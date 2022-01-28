TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down Southwest Freeway heading outbound just past Beltway 8

Motorists are advised to take either the feeder road or the Beltway to Highway 90.

HOUSTON — A deadly crash has the Southwest Freeway closed heading outbound in the Stafford area Friday morning.

This happened just before 5 a.m. near Belfort just past Beltway 8. As of 5:45 a.m., all main lanes are closed and could be that way until 8:30 a.m.

Motorists are advised to take either the feeder road or the Beltway to Highway 90.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram