Traffic Alert: Deadly crash shuts down Southwest Freeway heading outbound

HOUSTON — Houston police confirm at least one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday.
The wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m. As of 4:15 a.m. all outbound/southbound lanes were still blocked at Newcastle, just before the 610 Loop.
Further details were not immediately available.
The crash occurred has heavy rains started to move into Southeast Texas from the Gulf of Mexico. There is a chance of scattered rain and storms this entire week.
