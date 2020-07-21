Traffic Alert: Deadly crash shuts down Southwest Freeway heading outbound

The crash was reported before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Houston police confirm at least one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday.

The wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m. As of 4:15 a.m. all outbound/southbound lanes were still blocked at Newcastle, just before the 610 Loop.

Further details were not immediately available.