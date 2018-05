HOUSTON – Traffic was at a standstill late Tuesday morning after a deadly crash on the Katy Freeway.

One person died in the two-vehicle collision that shut down the eastbound lanes near Highway 6.

Police said the collision involved a tow truck and a red Ford Escape. Someone in the Escape was confirmed dead.

HPD is investigating a fatal car crash at 15800 Katy Freeway at Highway 6. Eastbound lanes of the freeway will be shut down for officers to complete the investigation. Please avoid the area. #HouNews #Houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 15, 2018

The crash happened around 10 a.m. but the freeway was still closed at noon.

It has since reopened.

© 2018 KHOU