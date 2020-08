Drivers should expect to be forced off the tollway.

HOUSTON — Deputies have blocked all eastbound lanes of the North Sam Houston Tollway/Beltway 8 after an early-morning crash killed at least one person.

The wreck was reported shortly before 4 a.m., closing all lanes near JFK Blvd. in the Bush Airport area.

Houston TranStar reported five vehicles were involved. A vehicle fire was also reported.