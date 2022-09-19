Deadly crash shuts down westbound lanes of Katy Freeway near Washington

All traffic is being forced to exit as the freeway remains closed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A deadly crash has all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.

You can expect the freeway to be closed until at least 6:30 a.m. as the Houston Police Department investigates. All traffic is being forced to exit the freeway at this time.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram