Wrong-way driver showed ‘signs of possible impairment’ before deadly crash on Beltway 8 in E. Harris County, HCSO says

Details are limited at this time, but we're told the deadly crash involved two vehicles.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash closed all southbound lanes of Beltway 8 near Woodforest Boulevard Sunday in east Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. when a driver was heading the wrong way on the southbound lanes and crashed into a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was killed. The other driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said the wrong-way driver was speeding and "signs of possible impairment were found."

Debris was scattered all over the highway and it took several hours to reopen Beltway 8.

