HCSO: Driver not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-10

The freeway was closed for several hours overnight into Friday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed a driver east of Houston late Thursday.

The crash happened along I-10 East near Dell Dale in the Channelview area at about 9:30 p.m.

Investigators believe two vehicles were heading westbound when they collided while changing lanes. Both drivers lost control.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at East Freeway (I-10) at Dell Dale Street. Preliminary info: one person is deceased on scene. Westbound (inbound) lanes of East Fwy are currently shut down. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KCcXgo9QUj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 20, 2021

A third driver heading westbound struck one of the earlier vehicles involved in the wreck. That driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene after being ejected from the wreckage, Sgt. B Beaty said.

A total of four vehicles were involved. The other drivers only reported minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Currently, no names have been released.