HCSO: Driver not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-10

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed a driver east of Houston late Thursday.
The crash happened along I-10 East near Dell Dale in the Channelview area at about 9:30 p.m.
Investigators believe two vehicles were heading westbound when they collided while changing lanes. Both drivers lost control.
A third driver heading westbound struck one of the earlier vehicles involved in the wreck. That driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene after being ejected from the wreckage, Sgt. B Beaty said.
A total of four vehicles were involved. The other drivers only reported minor injuries and are expected to be okay.
Currently, no names have been released.
The freeway was closed until about 3 a.m. Friday.