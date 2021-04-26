HPD: Witnesses say cars were street racing just before deadly crash in funeral home parking lot

The other vehicle involved in the alleged street race did not stay at the scene.

HOUSTON — Witnesses say two vehicles were racing when one of them lost control, leading to a deadly crash in the parking lot of a Houston funeral home, police said early Monday.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. in the 9700 block of W. Montgomery, according to Sergeant J. Uribe with the Houston Police Department.

Witnesses told police the two vehicles were speeding northbound when one of them hit a curb. The vehicle flipped and landed just outside a funeral home.

The man who was driving was ejected from the car and died at the scene. A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

Currently, no names have been released.

The other vehicle involved in the alleged street race, only described as a white car, did not stay at the scene. Police do not yet have a good vehicle description, but they continue to look for any available surveillance cameras in the area.