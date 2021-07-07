Tomball Parkway is third deadliest road in Texas, study says

MoneyGeek analyzed more than 10,000 fatal crashes in the Lone Star state from 2017 to 2019. It included nearly 3,000 roads!

HOUSTON — A recent study of the deadliest roads in Texas may put some Houston drivers on edge, especially if they must pass through certain parts of I-45 and Tomball Parkway.

Dallas and Houston had some of the deadliest 5-mile stretches.

Researchers considered weather conditions, time of day and drunk driving rates when compiling the list.

Editor's Note: Above video contains information from study that ranked Houston no. 3 among most congested cities in America.

Tomball Parkway (TX-249)

According to MoneyGeek, Tomball Parkway between Antoine Drive and W. Greens Road is the third deadliest section of road in Texas.

It was reported an estimated 14 fatal accidents happened there during the time of the study, and there was an average of 3.2 fatal accidents per mile.

North Freeway (I-45)

MoneyGeek is also bringing attention to the portion of the North Freeway, or I-45, between Airtex Drive and TX 249. The company found 12 fatal accidents were reported during the timeframe of the study, and there was an average of 2.4 fatal accidents per mile.

It was ranked the 6th deadliest road.

I-45 in downtown Houston

I-45 didn't make it on the list just once, but twice. The section that runs through downtown Houston is 10th on the list.

In the stretch between Spur 5 and W. Cavalcade, MonkeyGeek reported there were 11 fatal accidents within the two-year period.

It's no surprise as I-45 is one of the busiest highways in the United States.

Dallas has the deadliest Texas freeways

Dallas has the no. 1 deadliest roads in Texas, the study found.

Stemmons Freeway, described as I-35 East between the I-30 Interchange and Exit 434, had 20 fatal accidents between 2017 and 2019. That's a rate of 4.1 fatal accidents per mile.

It's followed by Marvin D. Love Freeway, the stretch of Highway 67 between Camp Wilson Road and Illinois Avenue. There, 15 fatal accidents were reported, a rate of 3.3 fatalities per mile.

Overall, the study found that 25% of vehicular fatalities reported in the state were drunk-driving related. In 2019 alone, 795 fatal crashes in Texas were drunk driving-related.

MoneyGeek said the second-leading cause was distracted driving, which resulted in 364 deaths and at least 2,200 people being seriously injured in 2020.

Lastly, weather conditions were linked to about 10% of fatal accidents.

Here is the full list

#1 Stemmons Freeway (I-35E) - Dallas

Portion: I-35E between the I-30 Interchange and Exit 434

Fatal Accidents between 2017 -2019: 20

# 2 Marvin D Love Freeway - Dallas

Portion: Between Camp Wilson Road and Illinois Avenue

Fatal Accidents between 2017 - 2019: 15

# 3 Tomball Parkway (TX - 249) - Houston

Portion: Between Antoine Drive and W. Greens Road

Fatal Accidents between 2017 - 2019: 14

# 4 I-35 - Austin

Portion: Between Exit 244 and the Interchange at Route 290

Fatal Accidents between 2017 - 2019: 14

#5 Texas 12 Loop - Dallas

Portion: Between S. Lancaster Road and Longacre Lane

Fatal Accidents between 2017 - 2019: 12

# 6 North Freeway (I-45) Houston

Portion: Airtex Dr. to Metro TX 249 station

Fatal Accidents 2017–2019: 12

#7 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway - Mesquite and Garland

Portion: Jupiter Road to the I-30 interchange

Fatal Accidents 2017–2019: 12

#8 TX 183 - Irving, Forth Worth and Euless

Portion: N. Beltline Road to N. Industrial Boulevard

Fatal Accidents 2017–2019: 12

#9 I-20 - Forth Worth, Forest Hill and Kennedale

Portion: The I-820 interchange to the I-35 W Interchange

Fatal Accidents 2017–2019: 12

#10 I-45 Houston