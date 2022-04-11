Cypresswood shut down at Champion Forest due to deadly crash

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them struck a tree, according to Constable Mark Herman. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person died in a crash Monday, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said the crash happened in north Harris County at the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and Champion Forest Drive.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles struck a tree, Herman said.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Herman. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

The westbound lanes of Cypresswood were completely shut down.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.