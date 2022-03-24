Cypress Creek bridge replacement causing major headaches for Enchanted Oaks subdivision

Officials say this construction is causing cut-through traffic of thousands of drivers in the Enchanted Oaks subdivision.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Transportation is working to replace the Cypress Creek bridge on the southbound lanes between Cypresswood and FM 1960.

Officials say this construction is causing cut-through traffic of thousands of drivers in the Enchanted Oaks subdivision.

In an effort to alleviate this traffic, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the decision has been made to close the I-45 South service road at the entrance ramp just south of Cypresswood Drive.

"This closure will certainly alleviate the thousands of motorists from cutting through communities in the area," the precinct said.

The precinct expects this closure to impact traffic at I-45 and Cypresswood Drive.