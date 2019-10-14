HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Paramedics took two people to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in north Harris County late Sunday.

The crash happened on I-45 near Airtex at about 10:30 p.m.

Deputies responded and found two passenger vehicles involved in the crash with a big rig.

The crash happened on I-45 near Airtex at about 10:30 p.m.

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

One person was pinned in a car with a partial leg amputation reported. Deputies helped to control the bleeding while firefighters worked to extricate the man. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A second person in the other car was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the big rig and a child who appeared to be in one of the wrecked cars were not hurt.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the crash.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter