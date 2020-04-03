HOUSTON — A crash shut down all mainlanes of the Katy Freeway on Tuesday evening.

The two-vehicle crash was reported along I-10 near Barker-Cypress Road around 6:30 p.m.

All eastbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the crash scene.

Authorities said a U-Haul was involved in the crash and both vehicles were in the HOV lane.

A woman who was in the U-Haul was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight.

Click here to check Houston TranStar for more Houston traffic information.

