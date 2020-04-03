HOUSTON — A crash shut down all mainlanes of the Katy Freeway on Tuesday evening.
The two-vehicle crash was reported along I-10 near Barker-Cypress Road around 6:30 p.m.
All eastbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the crash scene.
Authorities said a U-Haul was involved in the crash and both vehicles were in the HOV lane.
A woman who was in the U-Haul was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight.
Click here to check Houston TranStar for more Houston traffic information.
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter
RELATED: HCSO: Speeding Dodge Challenger causes deadly 6-vehicle crash
RELATED: Motorcyclist injured in northeast Harris County crash
RELATED: Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down northbound traffic on West Loop