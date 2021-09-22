Houston ambulance transporting patient flips in crash; FM 1960 closed in both directions

A patient was in the back of the ambulance at the time. They were loaded onto another ambulance and taken to the hospital.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A major crash involving an ambulance has closed FM 1960 in both directions in Atascocita.

The fire department there tweeted the incident involved a Houston Fire Department ambulance. Photos showed the vehicle flipped on its side and at least one other vehicle was involved.

The crash appeared to happen at the intersection of Kings Park Way sometime around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

HFD tells KHOU 11 News a patient in the back of the wrecked ambulance was put in another ambulance and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Other patients, including a paramedic, were being evaluated at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway — further details are not yet confirmed.