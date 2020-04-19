HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple emergency crews and CenterPoint Energy responded to a pickup crash and gas line fire in northeast Harris County early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported around 12:14 a.m. in the 4600 block of Mount Houston.

According to Sgt. Lonnie Cox with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the first firefighters and deputies on the scene found a single-vehicle crash with a pickup in a ditch and the burning gas line nearby.

It’s believed the pickup was traveling westbound when the driver left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Firefighters managed to pull two adults and two children out of the pickup even as the gas line continued to burn nearby.

One child was taken to the hospital for abrasions and the other for nausea. The adult male in the pickup, who was the driver, was also taken to the hospital for injuries. The adult female in the pickup was not hurt, deputies said.

Deputies at the scene said they had reason to believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and the driver would likely be facing charges of DWI and and child endangerment.

His name has not yet been released.

Power in the area was shut off, and the gas provider was also called to the scene.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.com

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.