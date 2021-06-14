COVID-19 pandemic creating different rush-hour traffic problems

Traffic, and more specifically rush hour, is returning as people head back to work in person. But researchers are seeing a difference.

The coronavirus pandemic changed almost everyone’s daily life, now researchers are trying to figure out the long-term effects on rush hour traffic.

Different traffic patterns post-pandemic

Streetlight Data looked at traffic patterns in big cities. It found by March of this year, morning rush hour traffic had rebounded but it still wasn’t at pre-pandemic levels. Instead, traffic built slowly throughout the day culminating in a big afternoon rush.

Researchers have some theories about this new pattern.

They think people who continue to work from home are not necessarily staying at home. They are emerging in the afternoon to head to coffee shops, on-site meetings, or simply run errands.

That can create a worse evening rush hour than its morning counterpart.

All this is important to figure out as states and cities plan for the future. They need to know what projects to fund to ease traffic troubles.

Some experts predict the post-pandemic workdays will be a mix, with some offices offering a hybrid of work from home and in person. Which could make it even harder to predict what your commute will look like.