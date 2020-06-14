Police: Corvette driver weaving in and out of traffic hits other vehicles, flips near downtown

Witnesses said the driver was going at least 100 mph before the crash, according to police.

HOUSTON — A Corvette driver and his passenger were both taken to the hospital after a rollover crash involving other vehicles early Sunday morning near downtown Houston, police said.

Police said the crash happened before 3 a.m. on I-45 near the I-10 interchange.

Witnesses told police the yellow Corvette was going about 100 mph as the driver weaved in and out of traffic.

The driver struck a Jeep and a tow truck before the Corvette rolled over multiple times, landing on its roof. The driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The Corvette driver was stabilized and taken to the hospital. Their passenger was transported to the hospital in more serious condition and at last check was still alive.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Police at the scene said the Corvette driver would likely face a charge of reckless driving.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday a couple of lanes remained blocked heading northbound on I-45 due to the cleanup and investigation.