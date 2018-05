CONROE, Texas – A Conroe police officer was sent to the hospital early Wednesday after a driver crashed into his or her patrol car.

The officer reportedly suffered lacerations on the arm.

The incident happened on I-45 near Highway 105.

The officer was performing a traffic stop on the shoulder when a Hummer SUV slammed the patrol car from behind.

The investigation is on-going.

