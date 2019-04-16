HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are on the scene of a major crash at 11857 Vickery in northeast Harris County.

The sheriff's office says a vehicle caught fire following the crash, which injured several people.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the children and two adults were hurt. One of the children was said to be in "bad shape" but is now stable.

As of 8 a.m. Vickery remained blocked in both directions.

Views from Air 11 show two SUVs apparently collided head-on. One of the SUVs left the roadway and caught fire.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: